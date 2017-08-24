Civil Rights’ lawyers, police teaming up to tackle hate crimes

A new partnership hopes to fill the void leading to unreported hate crimes

Brie Jackson, Nexstar Published:
.In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Hate crimes are spiking faster than ever before, according to a lawyer group that advocates for Civil rights. After the protests and attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, the group is teaming up with the police to try to protect communities.

The Department of Justice has already opened a Civil Rights investigation into the attack on counter-protestors.

Kristin Clarke is the executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She said hate crimes are rising faster than ever.

“Sadly, hate is something that we’ve been living with for a long time in our country. But undoubtedly, there is something unique about this moment,” Clarke said.

That’s why she says now is the time for Civil Rights’ lawyers and police nationwide to join forces.

“We have a lot of law enforcement agencies around the country that don’t have dedicated specialized units focused on hate crimes, may not have the resources to adequately investigate these hate crimes,” she said.

A recent report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that nearly 250,000 hate crimes occur each year, nationwide. However, researchers say the majority go unreported.

This partnership hopes to help fill that void.

Clarke said communication is the first step

“Opening up a dialogue with law enforcement and getting them around the table so they can learn and hear about best practices in addressing, investigating and resolving hate incidents,” she said.

In addition, the advisory committee wants to improve resources for responding to hate crimes. The group meets for the first time in September, but after the tragic events in Virginia, the work in some communities may start sooner.

