Debra “Debbie” Elmore Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Debra “Debbie” Elmore, age 62, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family.

Debbie was born November 15, 1954 in Warren to the late James Reline and Pauline Heath.

She was a graduate of LaBrae High School.

Debbie enjoyed camping, picnics, cooking and baking, most of all she relished her grandchildren. Debbie was Toby Keith’s biggest fan, she also loved Elvis Presley as well.

Debbie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pauline (Dan) Heath; her husband of 38 years, Rich Elmore; her children, Tammy (Terry) Doll, Jill Elmore, William Elmore, Sheila Scott and Cheryl Jagen; her beloved grandchildren, Rich, Jayme, Jerry, Stephanie, Ashley, Angelina, Trey, Donovan, Blayne and Kaiden.

Besides her father, Debbie is preceded in death by her son, Curtis James Carroll, Jr.

Friends may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 28 at the Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive in Warren, where the funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

