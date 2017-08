BOARDMAN, Ohio – Dominic L. Brindisi, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at his home.

Dominic was born on November 26, 1931, a son of Ludovic and Rosina Presti Brindisi.

He married Karen Witherow on June 2, 1962.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and served in the United States Army.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.