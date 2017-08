WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was thrown from his pickup truck when it crashed with a semi in Warren Township Thursday afternoon.

The small pickup getting onto the Route 5 bypass from Parkman Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer around noon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was thrown from the pickup when it spun around. He complained of hip pain but did not appear to be seriously injured, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are still investigating.