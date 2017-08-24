Ellen C. Sullivan Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Ellen C. Sullivan, 78, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Ellen was born on October 27, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, an only child of the late Michael and Regina (Ramser) Mehall.

She was a 1956 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended Youngstown State University and continued on to dental hygienist school.

She loved to garden and take care of any plant she could. She also was an animal lover and especially loved her dogs.

Ellen will be deeply missed by her children, Tom (Keeley) Hillman of Cortland and Michele Hillman (Mike) of Bristolville and five grandchildren, Jill Halstead, Brandon (Jen) Williams, Katie Wellman, Michael Hillman and Kayla (Brandyn) Allen Hillman.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sullivan, who passed away on September 1, 2002.

Memorial service for Ellen will be held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at North Bristol Church at 5:00 p.m. with visitation two hours prior from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Country Neighbor located at P.O. Box 212, Orwell, OH 44076 or 394 South Maple Street, Orwell, OH 44076.

