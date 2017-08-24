Few local bars have plans to show Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement to match up against UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two will fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few local bars will show a highly-publicized boxing event on Saturday.

Mayweather is now 40, but McGregor — 11 years younger — is mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight. Mayweather is the favorite in the fight.

The fight is only available via pay-per-view, but three local bars announced plans to air it:

JRz Pub
1722 S Raccoon Rd., Austintown, OH
The cost will be $15 at the door. There will be $2 beer and $4 shot specials all night long

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course
655 N Canfield Niles Rd, Austintown, OH
$100 minimum for booths, $25 a person for all other seats at Skybox Sports Bar and H Lounge.

Thelma’s Sports Nook
285 E High St Sharpsville, PA

WKBN called other bars in the area, which had no plans to show the event. If we missed one, submit your event details to us via Report It. 

.

 

