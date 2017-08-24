Few local bars have plans to show Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Related Coverage Mayweather coming back to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few local bars will show a highly-publicized boxing event on Saturday.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement to match up against UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26.

Mayweather is now 40, but McGregor — 11 years younger — is mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight. Mayweather is the favorite in the fight.

The fight is only available via pay-per-view, but three local bars announced plans to air it:

JRz Pub

1722 S Raccoon Rd., Austintown, OH

The cost will be $15 at the door. There will be $2 beer and $4 shot specials all night long

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course

655 N Canfield Niles Rd, Austintown, OH

$100 minimum for booths, $25 a person for all other seats at Skybox Sports Bar and H Lounge.

Thelma’s Sports Nook

285 E High St Sharpsville, PA

WKBN called other bars in the area, which had no plans to show the event. If we missed one, submit your event details to us via Report It.