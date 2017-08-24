Georgia L. Fauvie Obituary

http://wkbn.com/2017/08/22/gilbert-edward-mickler-obituary/

AURORA, Colorado (Formerly Bazetta, Ohio) – Georgia L. Fauvie, 86, formerly of Bazetta, died Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Bellview Heights Care Center in Aurora, Colorado.

She was born January 16, 1931 in Uriah, Alabama, the daughter of James A. and Sallie Lee (Ikner) Akins and had lived most of her life in Ohio.

Georgia had worked as an assembler at Packard Electric for 34 ½ years.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Kay Eagle of Aurora, Colorado; five grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Frances of Uriah, Alabama and Glendean Harrison of Goodway, Alabama.

Preceding her in death are her husband, August A. Fauvie, whom she married August 4, 1951 and who died March 11, 2013; a son, Kevin E. Fauvie, who died in 2007 and two brothers, James and Eugene Akins.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Her remains will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.