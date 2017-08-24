Mahoning County indictments: August 24, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 24, 2017:
Tommy Grant: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, inciting violence and aggravated riot with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications
Keewon Taylor: Possession of cocaine
Bryan J. Calai: OVI, falsification and two counts of aggravated menacing
Charleston Jennings and Justin Patterson: Possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons while under disability
Clifford Raynovich: Possession of cocaine
Alan Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs
Isha Moss: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph R. Warrick: Burglary
Raheem Satterthwaite: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Michael Ronald West: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest and two counts of assault
Julian E. Missioni: Five counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Taniqua Smith AKA Taniqua Jackson: Tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Robert Hanni: Breaking and entering and theft
Michael Joliff: Burglary and attempted burglary
Thomas Mars Johnson: Possession of cocaine
David Peterson: Possession of cocaine
Vernon Johnson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Marvin Reese: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering children
Derrick Boone: Felonious assault and tampering with evidence
Antwain Blackmon: Escape
Daniel Danus: Tampering with evidence and four counts of prohibitions relating to petitions
Kobe Hayden: Burglary and grand theft
Joshua D. Baird: Twenty counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.