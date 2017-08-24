Mahoning County indictments: August 24, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 24, 2017:

Tommy Grant: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, inciting violence and aggravated riot with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications

Keewon Taylor: Possession of cocaine

Bryan J. Calai: OVI, falsification and two counts of aggravated menacing

Charleston Jennings and Justin Patterson: Possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Clifford Raynovich: Possession of cocaine

Alan Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs

Isha Moss: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph R. Warrick: Burglary

Raheem Satterthwaite: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Michael Ronald West: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest and two counts of assault

Julian E. Missioni: Five counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Taniqua Smith AKA Taniqua Jackson: Tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Robert Hanni: Breaking and entering and theft

Michael Joliff: Burglary and attempted burglary

Thomas Mars Johnson: Possession of cocaine

David Peterson: Possession of cocaine

Vernon Johnson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Marvin Reese: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering children

Derrick Boone: Felonious assault and tampering with evidence

Antwain Blackmon: Escape

Daniel Danus: Tampering with evidence and four counts of prohibitions relating to petitions

Kobe Hayden: Burglary and grand theft

Joshua D. Baird: Twenty counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

