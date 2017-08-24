Mahoning County indictments: August 24, 2017

By Published:
court generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 24, 2017:

Tommy Grant: Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, inciting violence and aggravated riot with firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications

Keewon Taylor: Possession of cocaine

Bryan J. Calai: OVI, falsification and two counts of aggravated menacing

Charleston Jennings and Justin Patterson: Possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Clifford Raynovich: Possession of cocaine

Alan Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs

Isha Moss: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph R. Warrick: Burglary

Raheem Satterthwaite: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Michael Ronald West: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest and two counts of assault

Julian E. Missioni: Five counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Taniqua Smith AKA Taniqua Jackson: Tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Robert Hanni: Breaking and entering and theft

Michael Joliff: Burglary and attempted burglary

Thomas Mars Johnson: Possession of cocaine

David Peterson: Possession of cocaine

Vernon Johnson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Marvin Reese: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering children

Derrick Boone: Felonious assault and tampering with evidence

Antwain Blackmon: Escape

Daniel Danus: Tampering with evidence and four counts of prohibitions relating to petitions

Kobe Hayden: Burglary and grand theft

Joshua D. Baird: Twenty counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s