Man facing felony charge after large fight at Boardman laundromat

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a felonious assault charge after a large fight in the parking lot of Washing Well Laundry in Boardman.

At 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, police found a man, identified as Reginald Jones, lying in front of the building. Police said Jones was unconscious and was bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A woman said the fight began with an argument inside the laundromat, which escalated and involved several people. She said two men — one identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Valentin — began to punch and kick Jones and later ran from the area.

Valentin, who was stopped at Southern Boulevard and Meadowbrook Avenue, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

A police report also lists assault charges against 23-year-old Brittany Taylor.

Other charges may be pending.