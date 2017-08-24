Marie Laura Vener Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marie Laura Vener, 91, of the Ridgewood at St. Paul Homes, Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at St. Paul Homes.

Marie was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1925 to the late Robert and Laura (Wagner) House.

She was a member of Hillside Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Marie was also involved in Eastern Star in Florida, as well as the local Red Hat Society and St. Paul’s Auxiliary.

She attended Penn High School in Greenville.

Marie worked various jobs over the years before retiring as a clerk at the Publix Credit Union in Lakeland, Florida.

She loved to read, go camping, play card games and attend sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie especially loved family gatherings, as her family was very important to her.

She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.

Marie was married to her first husband and father of her children, Raymond A. Herrick, and he preceded her in death in June of 1979. She was married to her second husband, Clarence Eugene “Gene” Vener, Jr., and he preceded her in death in August of 2010.

Marie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Keck and her husband, Warren, of Greenville and Sherry Hodge and her husband, Scott, of Greenville; one son, Robert “Bob” Herrick of Lakeland, Florida; eleven grandchildren, Heidi Autio and her husband, David, of Washington, Robert Herrick of Washington, Donald Herrick of Washington, Leslie Boyle and her husband, Bill, Warren Keck and his wife, Dana, of Erie, Deborah Stagon and her husband, Greg, of Pittsburgh, Laura Brocklehurst and her husband, Nelson, of Greenville, Steven Royal of Florida, Sarah Stubbs and her husband, Brian, of Greenville, Christopher Herrick of New Jersey and Denise Austeel of Pennsylvania; sixteen great-grandchildren, Orion and Bella Autio of Washington, Alexander and Sierna Herrick of Washington, Natasha Herrick of Washington, Sophie and Billy Boyle of Washington, Warren Keck and Wesley Keck of Erie, Lidia and William Brocklehurst of Greenville, Gavin Royal of Florida, Ashley, Nicole and Joshua Stubbs, all of Greenville and Kaylie Robertson of Pennsylvania; five stepgrandchildren, Timothy Hodge and his wife, Lynn, of Ohio, Kevin Hodge and his wife, Brenda, of Pennsylvania, Kurt Brawn of Florida and Gary and Michael Vener and his wife, Melanie; eight step-great-grandchildren, Paul Hodge of Ohio, Lauren, Jonathan, Ethan and Benjamin Hodge, all of Pennsylvania, Maximus, Marcus and Marlaina Vener; stepson, Gary Vener of Georgia and two daughter-in-laws, Loan Herrick of California and Cindy Herrick of Florida.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Herrick, sister, Evelyn Shearer and brother, Earl House.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Monday, August 28, 2017, with Pastor Julia Fraser, chaplain of St. Paul’s, and Rev. Sean Hall of Hillside Presbyterian Church in Greenville, co-officiating. One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Burial will take place at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 422, Greenville, PA 16125 or St. Paul Homes, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

