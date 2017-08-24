Martha E. Lesch Obituary

August 24, 2017 Obituary

MASSILLON, Ohio (Formerly Salem) – Martha Lesch, age 97, formerly of Salem, Ohio died at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Laurels of Massillon Nursing Home in Massillon, Ohio.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.