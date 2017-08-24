Mary E. Feicht Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Private services were held for Mary E. Feicht, 90, of Canfield who passed away Thursday evening, August 24, at her home.

Mary was born November 13, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ernest and Lavergn (Hull) Sigle.

She was a graduate of Greenford High School, class of 1944 and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Kent State University.

Mary was a teacher at Canfield Middle School for 18 years, retiring in 1970.

She was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church and was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and Operation Blessing for many years.

Mary had a sharp wit and loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed.

Her husband, James Feicht whom she married August 5, 1950, passed away May 13, 1996.

Mary leaves a daughter, Pam Feicht and her husband, Peter Merle of Spencerport New York; two brothers, Ernie (Pat) Sigle of Canfield and George Sigle of Greenford; as well as two sisters, Doris Hoskins of Cambridge, Ohio and Katie (Richard) Smith of Plano, Texas.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Ernestine Glecker and Margaret McCabe.

Following Mary’s wishes there were not calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Operation Blessing, PO Box 652, Canfield, Ohio 44406, in Mary’s name.