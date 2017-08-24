Mary Jane Beardsley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary Jane Beardsley, 92, died Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on August 10, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Frederick Randell and Eva Marie Randell-Hitchcock.

Mary was employed by Packard Electric and Johnson Rubber.

She was a member of the Christian Fellowship & Hannah Circle at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She also belonged to Scope of Warren and enjoyed crafts, crocheting, flower gardening and bingo. She was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboy fan.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School and was a lifetime resident of Warren.

Memories of Mary will be carried on by son, Chauncey A. (Phyllis) Beardsley III of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Randell W. (Julie) Beardsley of Warren, Ohio; brother, Robert Hitchcock of Niles, Ohio; cousin, Carol Zeller of Bristolville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 14 great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chauncey A. Beardsley, Jr., whom she married January 9, 1948 and who died September 4, 1995; daughter, Patricia Ann Emrick; granddaughter, Jennifer Weaver and sisters, Helen Marie Newsome and Hilda Teachout.

Her family will receive friends Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Warren. Services will be held at the church following the visitation with Pastor William D. Leitch officiating.

Her family suggests contributions be made in the form of donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Crematory Services Co., 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44512, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences and order flowers.

