Mildred J. “Jean” Kennedy Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Monday, August 28 at 12:00 Noon at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Mildred J. “Jean” Kennedy, 89 who passed away Thursday morning, August 24 with her family by her side.

Jean was born April 9, 1928 Greenford, Ohio a daughter of Simon and Elsie Donley Baird.

She came to this area in 1952 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Old Springfield Church in Petersburg, where she taught Sunday School for 20 years.

She enjoyed playing cards and bowling.

Jean married Patrick L. Kennedy on October 19, 1952 and he passed away on May 25, 1995.

She leaves one son, Richard A. (Michele) Kennedy of Poland; two daughters, Cheryl (Darriel) West of East Palestine and Connie (Dan) Janutolo of New Middletown; one brother, Glenn Baird of Cleveland and one sister, Edna Hahn of Salem; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Paul and Ken Baird and one half-brother, Orville Snyder.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown one hour before the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28.