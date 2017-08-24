New law allows people to buy over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Nearly 50 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, but the Hearing Loss Association of America says many people don’t use hearing aids, largely because they can’t afford them,

“There’s an estimated 80 percent of people who could benefit from hearing aids, don’t get them,” said Barbara Kelley, HLAA executive director.

That’s why Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren led the effort to pass legislation that would make certain types of hearing aids available over-the-counter.

“You ought to be able to buy a hearing aid that covers people with mild to moderate hearing loss, test them out — see how you like them, and take them home and get some help,” Sen. Warren said.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley worked with Warren on the legislation and said in a statement:

Consumers are interested in new hearing aid products to improve their quality of life at an affordable price. The more products available, the more consumers will be able to find something they can afford that works for them.”

“There will be a lot more competition and a lot more innovation, and instead of having really high prices for hearing aids in the thousands of dollars, it’s going to come down to the thousands of dollars,” Warren added.

Critics say if people skip the doctor’s office, they might get an over-the-counter device they don’t actually need or that they use incorrectly — which could cause further hearing damage. Some experts also worry infections, tumors and nerve problems could go undetected if patients no longer have to see a doctor.

The Hearing Loss Association of America says the FDA needs to take those risks into consideration.

“So someone doesn’t put them in their ear and it blasts their hearing out,” Kelley said.

The FDA now has three years to propose regulations for over-the-counter hearing aids.