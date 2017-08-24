Online charter school in legal battle seeks new designation

The giant online charter school is moving to be designated as a dropout prevention school

By Published:
ecot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The giant online charter school locked in a legal fight with Ohio officials over millions of dollars is moving to be designated as a dropout prevention school if the state approves that change.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow board officials Tuesday approved switching the designation. A document says the change would begin immediately with the 2017-18 school year but would be subject to state approval by December.

The newspaper reports ECOT officials declined to answer questions about the move following Tuesday’s meeting.

Dropout recovery schools get a separate, much more lenient state report than traditional schools. The new designation also could allow ECOT to expand enrollment at a time when it’s under an order by the state Department of Education to refund $60 million for lax attendance.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s