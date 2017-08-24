Parking 101 for Zac Brown concert at YSU

Stage setup at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown for Zac Brown Band

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As dozens of roadies and technicians were busy putting together the stage Thursday and testing the lighting equipment for the Zac Brown Band concert, Frank Zetts was also working outside Stambaugh Stadium parking cars in a grassy lot near campus. At $10-bucks a pop – half what the university was charging in its lots.

“We have some of the vendors working now, and we have some of the students we have here. We’re taking the overflow on the parking that YSU doesn’t have,” Zetts said.

Since Thursday is the second day of fall semester, parking all around campus is already at a premium. Add to that the anticipated 18,000 expected for the concert, as well as the thousands who normally work downtown, and traffic could get very congested before and after the show.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said he is bringing in some extra help tonight to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“This evening we are bringing out a little bit extra that we normally have from a football game. There is going to be more traffic units out, and we are going to be covering the different intersections,” Varso said.

Concert-goers coming to Stambaugh from the west or north should drive down Belmont Avenue and look for parking in lots on the west side of campus. Those coming from the south or east sides should use Route 422 to access parking areas on the east end of the university.

CAMPUS MAP WITH PARKING LOCATIONS

Those overseeing the concert admit while there will be some inconveniences, but they believe a successful event will mean more concerts like this in the future.

“We’ve been told by some of the folks that are involved in putting concerts on all around the country that we’ve got a really good venue here,” said John Lyden, Youngstown State University facilities director. Administrators say Thursday night’s show will be the chance to prove that.

