Police arrest suspect accused of robbing Boardman pharmacy of drugs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect who they said robbed Rite Aid of drugs, with a note reading that he was an addict.

Frank Detone, 20, charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said Detone went into the pharmacy on Monday and passed a note to employees, reading that he had a gun and wanted Suboxone. The note said he was a drug addict, according to employees.

A witness gave police the license plate number of the car involved, as well as a description of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police tracked the car to a house in New Middletown.

Detone’s parents told police that Detone had been home on Monday but said he appeared very sick, with flu-like symptoms, according to a police report. They said he went to Petco to pick up his girlfriend from work.

Detone was arrested in the parking lot of Petco.

Police said he admitted to the robbery and showed officers the dumpster where he got rid of the clothing that he wore during the robbery.