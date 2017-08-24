Police arrest suspect accused of robbing Boardman pharmacy of drugs

Frank Detone is charged with aggravated robbery

By Published:
Frank Detone, 20, charged with aggravated robbery. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect who they said robbed Rite Aid of drugs, with a note reading that he was an addict.

Frank Detone, 20, charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said Detone went into the pharmacy on Monday and passed a note to employees, reading that he had a gun and wanted Suboxone. The note said he was a drug addict, according to employees.

A witness gave police the license plate number of the car involved, as well as a description of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police tracked the car to a house in New Middletown.

Detone’s parents told police that Detone had been home on Monday but said he appeared very sick, with flu-like symptoms, according to a police report. They said he went to Petco to pick up his girlfriend from work.

Detone was arrested in the parking lot of Petco.

Police said he admitted to the robbery and showed officers the dumpster where he got rid of the clothing that he wore during the robbery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s