Police: Grandmother choked, head shaved during fight over Steelers game

Delores Amorino and her 17-year-old granddaughter

By NBC4 Staff Published:
Pittsburgh area woman and her daughter are facing charges after they allegedly beat a 77-year-old woman after a fight about the volume of the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
WCMH

YOUNGWOOD, PA (WCMH) – A Pittsburgh-area woman and her daughter are facing charges after they allegedly beat a 77-year-old woman after a fight about the volume of the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

WPXI reported it started Sunday at a home in Youngwood, Pennsylvania. WPXI reported the fight started after the victim’s daughter, Delores Amorino, and her 17-year-old granddaughter turned the volume down on the television during a football game.

According to court documents, the victim then locked herself in her room and started listening to the game on the radio.

That’s when the police say the suspects broke down the door of the bedroom and started hitting the victim with a metal broom handle on the face, back of her head and chest. WTAE reported Delores Amorino then twisted the victim’s arm and stomped on her foot.

The assaults continued into Monday, according to police.

“They took a scarf, tied it around her neck, dragged her around the house. She was beaten with a metal broom handle. They shaved her head,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani.

“During the course of two days, she was the victim of a brutal beat-down and (held) hostage, for lack of a better term, to the house where she was imprisoned,” said Limani.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

Both suspects are being held on $200,000 bond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s