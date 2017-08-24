Recovery home for women in Liberty holds grand opening

Related Coverage Faith-based recovery program for women finds home in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A new recovery center tailored to women is opening in Liberty today.

The Esther Home for Women is the result of the work by Project 180. The house, which sits on several acres of property on Sampson Road, was purchased earlier this year and has been renovated. Now, the facility is ready to take in clients. A ribbon cutting is set for this afternoon.

Project 180 did an extreme makeover to transform the house into the Esther Home, a place where women looking for freedom from addiction can get their own extreme makeover, concentrating on faith and healing from addiction.

The Esther Home for Women is an alternative path to rehab where women are able to live, receive counseling and build a spiritual relationship with God.

“Being in a place that is beautiful that we can build someone’s confidence, that we can instill in them that they are valued and let them come to a place that they can just be,” said April Mack, executive director.

The program is modeled after a similar Project 180 program found in Atlanta. Resident Program Director Sara Johnson went through the programming and hopes to give that same opportunity to other women.

“I want people to know that the girls out there that everyone believes are unreachable, they are reachable and they can come here and we will show them how to find themselves and find that joy and a purpose for their life,” Johnson said.

The Esther Home for Women is accepting applicants now. The women who apply and are accepted will have access to a 14-month program in a structured environment.

A grand opening for the facility located at 4350 Sampson Rd., Liberty, is scheduled for Thursday, August 24. A ribbon cutting is set for 1 p.m. with an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.