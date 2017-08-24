Sears to shutter 28 more Kmart stores

(WKBN) – Sears Holdings said Thursday that it would close another 28 Kmart locations as it continues its cost-cutting campaign amid a precipitous decline for the department-store sector.

According to USA Today, the Kmart closures add to a list of 330 Sears or Kmart locations shuttered or set to be closed later this year as the retailer seeks stability.

The chain said it would notify Kmart employees later today at the affected locations and publicly release a list of closing stores Thursday afternoon.

The company, which will still have about 1,000 stores after the closures, said in a public filing that it believes it has at least another 12 months of cash to continue operating.

As recently as 2012, the company had 1,305 Kmart stores and 867 full-line Sears stores in the U.S. But by the end of the first quarter of this year, only 626 full-line Sears and 624 Kmart locations remained.