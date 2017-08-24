Sharon R. Stuart Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Sharon Stuart, 60, of Ellwood City, passed away 6:53 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born November 11, 1956 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry and Betty (Stone) McLaughlin.

Sharon had been employed as a Department Manager at K-Mart’s and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and bingo player.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ralph Stuart; as well as three sons, Tim McLaughlin of East Palestine, Kevin Stuart of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Scott Stuart of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Caleb Heaton, Isabella McLaughlin, Sophia McLaughlin, Kayla Stuart, Paydon Stuart, Lilly Stuart and Vanessa Stuart; five brothers, Floyd and John McLaughlin, both of East Palestine, Ohio, Daniel and David McLaughlin, both of Petersburg, Ohio and James McLaughlin of Leetonia, Ohio; three sisters, Betty Weatherly of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Sally Martin and Nancy Schroeder, both of East Palestine, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Gene McLaughlin and three sisters, Barbara Erhardt, Kathryn Shafer and Karen Freed.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Clark officiating.