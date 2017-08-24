Storm Team 27: Better weather into this weekend

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower will end into Friday with better weather moving in for the weekend.  Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:
Clearing skies.  Cooling through the 60’s.  Great Football Weather!

PANERATHON WEATHER:
Mostly Sunny Skies.  Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind.  A Great Day!

FORECAST

Friday: Patchy fog early. Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (Mainly Snowbelt) (20%)
High: 70

Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 59

.

