Storm Team 27: Chance for showers tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a shower.

Temperatures Falling through the lower 60’s.

The risk for a shower will end into Friday with better weather moving in for the weekend. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:

Clearing skies. Cooling through the 60’s. Great Football Weather!

PANERATHON WEATHER:

Mostly Sunny Skies. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind. A Great Day!

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Cool. Chance for showers. (40%)

Low: 48

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (Mainly Snowbelt) (20%)

High: 70

Friday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 59