Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and cool

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler weather through the end of the week and into the weekend.  There is a small risk for a shower or a rumble of thunder into this afternoon.  Highs will only push into the upper 60’s to around 70.  The small chance for a shower remains through early Friday.  Especially in the snowbelt.

More sunshine on the way for the weekend with the cooler temperatures sticking around.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy. Cool. Isolated shower. Chance for thunder. (40%)
High: 69

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
Low: 49

Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (Mainly Snowbelt) (20%)
High: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 49

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (205)
High: 78 Low: 58

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s