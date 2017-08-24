Lottery latest: Nerves to blame for error on store

CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (AP) — The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local):

8: 30 a.m.

The error by the Massachusetts State Lottery over which store sold the lone winning Powerball ticket is being blamed on nerves.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery’s executive director, tells WBZ-AM they had a “couple of excited people at 1 o’clock in the morning” but said if there’s any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him.

The lottery initially said a convenience store in Watertown had sold the winning ticket. A few hours later, it announced it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

Sweeney says the lottery had not yet heard from the winner.

He said the Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, he said.

He said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

___

8 a.m.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made .

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

____

7:30 a.m.

The owner of the convenience story that sold the only winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot says she is happy and emotional after learning her store sold it.

Kamaljeet Kaur, who owns Handy Variety in Watertown, Massachusetts, says she was getting ready to come to work Thursday morning when her husband told her.

Reporters descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

___

7 a.m.

The only winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot has been sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town familiar for its connection to the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013.

Watertown is the suburb to which the Boston Marathon bombers fled.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev (TAM’-ehr-luhn tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) was killed in an ensuing gunbattle with police, and his brother Dzhokhar (joh-HAHR’) was captured hiding in a boat in a Watertown man’s backyard.

The Powerball jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

___

12:45 a.m.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

___

12:05 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing reached $758.7 million.

Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

___

10:05 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night’s drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

8:55 a.m.

Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

Despite incredibly long odds, people throughout the country will hold their breath Wednesday night as five white balls and one red ball are drawn from drums.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.