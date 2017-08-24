Trumbull, Ashtabula drug task force growing to battle epidemic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Commissioners from both Trumbull and Ashtabula counties talked Thursday about the progress their drug task force is making since a reorganization earlier this year.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said the Trumbull Ashtabula Group has seen success and is growing. More officers from different police departments in Trumbull County are joining the task force.

Since the drug problem knows no borders, their partners in Ashtabula County are crucial in helping them battle this epidemic.

“Partnerships are huge, especially in law enforcement. It’s that force multiplier,” Dragovich said. “We’re all on the same team when it comes to getting bad guys off the street and getting the drugs off the street.”

TAG Commander Capt. Tony Villanueava said both counties are working as a team and the task force is stronger than ever.

