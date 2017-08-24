Waid to Belcik again; Girard leads midway through the first

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians’ defense stopped a surging-Niles offense by forcing a fumble which Nick Malito came up at their 18-yard line. Seven plays later, Mark Waid connected with Michael Belcik on a 39-yard touchdown strike to give the Indians a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter (5:44).

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

G – Michael Belcik, 39-yard TD catch from Mark Waid (G 7-0, 5:44)

Niles will visit Poland in week two. Girard will host Hubbard.

