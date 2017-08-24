Warren crime activity: Man says he ran from police to feed dogs

Friday, August 18

2:40 p.m. – Oak Street SW and Nevada Avenue SW, 31-year-old Tabitha Kelm, charged with drug paraphernalia. A witness told police that Kelm and a man went through the pockets of a woman who overdosed and left her there. Officers revived the woman with naloxone and arrested Kelm and the man on Parkman Road near Front Street. Police said they found drug items in Kelm’s purse. The man was not charged.

Saturday, August 19

12:26 a.m. – Parkman Road SW and Palmyra Road SW, 18-year-old Christohn Harvey, of Maple Heights, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. Police said Harvey and another suspect — who was not caught — robbed LLC Market at gunpoint. Harvey pleaded not guilty to his charges.

2 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., 35-year-old John Boyers and 27-year-old Patrick McCombs, both arrested and charged with robbery and probation violation. Police said Boyers and McCombs tried to rob a man at the Sunoco gas station at gunpoint. According to a police report, one of the guns they used had been reported stolen. Police said they arrested both men at a Cherry Avenue home and that McCombs was found hiding in the basement. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

3:53 p.m. – 1500 block of Jefferson St. SW, 21-year-old Ronald Butler, arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Police said they found pills in Butler’s vehicle. Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

8:25 p.m. – 1400 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 25-year-old Timmon Wade, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Wade robbed Fastway Drive Thru at gunpoint. They arrested him on Bingham Avenue NW.

10 p.m. – Duke Avenue SE, 21-year-old Heaven Lynn Townsend, of Youngstown, shot and killed in a parking lot near the Fairview Gardens apartment complex.

Sunday, August 20

5:25 p.m. – 2400 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man down in a field. They found the body of 19-year-old William Williams, who they said had been shot in the face.

Monday, August 21

12:55 a.m. – Nevada Ave. SW and W. Market St., 58-year-old Eric Molden, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with obstructing official business. An officer recognized Molden as having an active warrant for his arrest and when he pulled up next to the bicycle Molden was riding, police said he rode off. The officer chased him on foot and Molden eventually dropped his bike and started running. The officer caught up to Molden and asked why he ran, to which he responded, “I got dogs to feed.” Molden pleaded not guilty to the charge.

2:41 a.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported break-in of an apartment. The victim said her flat screen TV was missing, and the rooms had been ransacked.

11:30 a.m. – 200 block of Perkinswood Blvd. SE, a man told police the mother of his child tried to run him over with her minivan. She said he threw a can of pop at her while she was in the vehicle and ripped up a birthday card and threw it at her.

1:27 p.m. – 1700 block of Cranberry Ln. NE, police removed two children from an apartment they described as “deplorable.” No one was immediately charged, but Children Services was called to investigate.

2:18 p.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., reported theft of phone and internet services at Sew Cute! Boutique and Classroom. According to a police report, someone broke into the cable box and placed a connector there that was slowing down the store’s phone system and internet.

Tuesday, August 22

9:10 a.m. – 1900 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, a 44-year-old man was shot and injured near Trumbull Homes. Police are still looking for the suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Chipps.

9 p.m. – 400 block of South St. SE, 34-year-old Christine Kuntz reported missing after her friends said she never met up with them at Taco Bell as planned. They said she texted them for help and gave a vehicle description and partial license plate. Detectives said she had been found later by police in Lorain, Ohio.

Wednesday, August 23

3:56 p.m. – 500 block of Belmont St. NE, reported home burglary. A man told police someone stole tires from his garage and broke into his home.

5:16 p.m. – 1300 block of Vernon Ave. NW, reported home burglary. The victim said someone broke into her home sometime during the day and drank a bottle of Crown Royal Regal Apple whisky, along with taking part of her security system, a cell phone and jewelry.

7:16 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 23-year-old Shaquille Chatmon, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, weapons under disability and obstruction. Police said Chatmon hid a loaded gun in the employees’ bathroom at Fast Fuel. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

7:54 p.m. – 38-year-old David Hollie, Sr., arrested and charged with public indecency. Police said Hollie exposed his genitals at the Warren-Trumbull Public Library on July 22. Hollie denied exposing himself, saying his zipper was accidentally down. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

10:02 p.m. – Niles Rd. SE and Colonial St. SE, 37-year-old Larry Smith, of Campbell, charged with felony tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana. Officers said Smith tried to run away during a traffic stop. They found marijuana and suspected cocaine on him, some of which he had eaten, according to a police report. After being taken to the hospital, Smith admitted he hid a bag of crack in his buttocks, police said.

