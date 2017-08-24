Warren JFK begins title defense with win over Champion

Jordan Edmondson led the Eagles on the ground with 137 yards and three touchdowns

Warren JFK's Jordan Edmondson rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Champion.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped Champion 42-21 Thursday night in the WKBN Game of the Week in front of a live television audience.

Jordan Edmondson led the Eagles on the ground with 137 yards and three touchdowns. That includes scoring scampers of 4, 50, and 30 yards in the win.

Kennedy Quarterback Greg Valent completed 6-8 passes for 79 yards. He also rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles’ Wide Receiver Hyland Burton caught four passes for 69 yards.

Isaac Hadley made two trips to the endzone in the victory, with a pair of rushing touchdowns for Kennedy.

Champion scored twice on special teams. Jordan Melton notched an 89-yard kickoff return for a score, while Nate Stahlman returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Nick Stahlman completed 9-20 passes with a touchdown for the Golden Flashes. Jacob Zylka caught six passes for 126 yards.

Warren JFK (1-0) will host LaBrae in week two. Champion (0-1) will host Rittman.

