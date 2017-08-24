White House unveils new renovations

Wednesday, the White House unveiled new renovations to the Oval Office and West Wing

Mark Meredith, Nexstar Published: Updated:
Wednesday, the White House unveiled new renovations to the Oval Office and West Wing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Wednesday, the White House unveiled new renovations to the Oval Office and West Wing.

The lobby where America’s most-powerful politicians wait got a cleaner, brighter, new look.

In the Roosevelt Room, there’s new carpet, furniture, and perhaps most noticeably, two new giant gold-colored American eagles.

“It’s once again a confirmation that where we are is such a special place, and the White House is the people’s house, and every day, we’re very conscious of that,” said White House Media Affairs Director Helen Aguirre Fairs.

Staffers said they can also feel a difference, thanks to new air conditioning.

Government officials said the old system was well beyond its life cycle.

These renovations, while years in the making, are not cheap.

The General Services Administration said the carpet replacement alone cost just over $1 million.

But it’s the room with the least amount of changes that’s getting the most attention.

The Oval Office now sports new wallpaper. The gold stripes of the Obama-era are gone.

White House officials say President Donald Trump picked the new design.

It comes from York Wall Coverings in York, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is expected to make more changes, including a new rug, later. But staffers say they’re thrilled with the improvements they’ve seen so far.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s