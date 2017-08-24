White House unveils new renovations

Related Coverage Millions of dollars in renovations to White House wrapping up

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Wednesday, the White House unveiled new renovations to the Oval Office and West Wing.

The lobby where America’s most-powerful politicians wait got a cleaner, brighter, new look.

In the Roosevelt Room, there’s new carpet, furniture, and perhaps most noticeably, two new giant gold-colored American eagles.

“It’s once again a confirmation that where we are is such a special place, and the White House is the people’s house, and every day, we’re very conscious of that,” said White House Media Affairs Director Helen Aguirre Fairs.

Staffers said they can also feel a difference, thanks to new air conditioning.

Government officials said the old system was well beyond its life cycle.

These renovations, while years in the making, are not cheap.

The General Services Administration said the carpet replacement alone cost just over $1 million.

But it’s the room with the least amount of changes that’s getting the most attention.

The Oval Office now sports new wallpaper. The gold stripes of the Obama-era are gone.

White House officials say President Donald Trump picked the new design.

It comes from York Wall Coverings in York, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is expected to make more changes, including a new rug, later. But staffers say they’re thrilled with the improvements they’ve seen so far.