Winning ticket for $758.7M Powerball jackpot sold in Massachusetts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Latest on $758.7 million Powerball drawing (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

___

12:05 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing reached $758.7 million.

Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.

___

10:05 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Before Wednesday night’s drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

8:55 a.m.

Lottery players will have a shot at a $700 million Powerball jackpot that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

Despite incredibly long odds, people throughout the country will hold their breath Wednesday night as five white balls and one red ball are drawn from drums.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

