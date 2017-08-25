Allegiant to stop service at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Allegiant Airlines announced this week that it is stopping service out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Service is expected to end in January.

Allegiant issued the following statement Friday:

Allegiant will end its service at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, effective January 4, 2018. Demand in the area was simply not high enough to continue service at this time. Any passengers that have booked travel in or out of Youngstown after that date will be reached out to individually to be refunded or reaccommodated. Travelers can still fly with us at nearby airports with Allegiant service, including Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegiant is the only commercial air provider flying out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

