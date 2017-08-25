Austintown crime activity: Police arrest woman jumping in front of cars

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Police say drunk man claimed bar bouncers jumped him

Wednesday, August 16

4:41 p.m. – I-680 and N. Meridian Road, 26-year-old Jesse Aponte, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant out of Warren.

Thursday, August 17

9:22 p.m. – 5400 block of Seventy Six Dr., 51-year-old Reginald Watts, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Watts, who police said was drunk, tried to buy a beer at T/A Travel Center. When the employee refused to ring it up, Watts opened the beer and poured it into a Styrofoam cup, according to a police report. Officers said he was warned in May not to come back to T/A Travel Center.

10:42 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and N. Meridian Road, 54-year-old Vincent Carosella, arrested on warrants out of Mahoning County and Austintown.

11:21 p.m. – Idaho Road and Mahoning Avenue, 38-year-old Reiko McCann, of Youngstown, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police received several calls about McCann walking in the road and jumping in front of cars. When officers arrived, they said she gyrated her hips toward them. She smelled like alcohol and was slurring her speech, police said. McCann was fined for the charge.

Saturday, August 19

4:05 a.m. – 1600 block of S. Raccoon Rd., 33-year-old Nathan Knight, of Lisbon, arrested on a warrant out of Columbiana County.

Sunday, August 20

12:30 a.m. – 4700 block of Pine Trace Dr., Alan Direnzo, 21, of Lake Worth, Florida, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Steven Rosser, 23, of Lake Worth, Florida, arrested and charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a fight between Direnzo and Rosser in the road and gunshots in the area. When the men saw officers, police said they ran. Officers eventually caught up to them but said both Direnzo and Rosser did not initially cooperate with officers, making it difficult to arrest them. Direnzo told police that they had been drinking whiskey and began arguing over a woman, which led to the fight, according to a police report.

Tuesday, August 22

3:33 a.m. – 4900 block of Mahoning Ave., 58-year-old Yvonne Buck, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Buck, who was listed as homeless, was on Denny’s property, refusing to leave. She had been warned in July not to come back to Denny’s, according to a police report.

Wednesday, August 23

I-80, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Donovan McGeary, of New York, and Jahlik Donovan, of Sandusky, both 19, after a traffic stop that uncovered crack and pills. Both McGeary and Donovan are charged with possession and trafficking in crack cocaine, drug trafficking and possession of drugs.

