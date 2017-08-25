Bond set at $100,000 for Campbell man accused of abusing child

Related Coverage Campbell man charged with breaking girl’s wrist

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a Campbell man accused of abusing a child.

Corintheans White, 20, pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges in court on Friday.

White is accused of causing injuries to a girl who was taken to Northside Medical Center on August 15 with multiple broken bones. Police said doctors believed that the injuries were intentionally caused by a twisting motion.

The girl also had other injuries that were in the process of healing, doctors told police.

White was ordered to have no contact with the girl as a condition of the bond.