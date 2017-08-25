Cash, guns and drugs found in Youngstown raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was taken to jail and a woman was issued a citation following a drug raid in the city.

According to a police report, officers went to a house Wednesday in the 1100 block of Burlington Street to execute a search warrant when they uncovered 16 bags of crack cocaine, 12 suboxone strips, two handguns, 19 Tramadol pills, a digital scale, a bag of marijuana and over $1,800 in cash.

Police arrested 30-year-old Derrick Stewart on charges of drug possession. A woman who was at the house, later identified as 25-year-old Jessica Stewart, was charged with drug possession after police say they found Tramadol pills in her purse.