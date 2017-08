BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident has closed off a portion of Route 46 in Beaver Township.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday on Route 46, near South Range High School.

Route 46 is closed between Route 165 and Middletown Road.

Hazmat crews have been called to the area.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew heading to the scene.