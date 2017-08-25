Crash on I-680 in Youngstown sends woman, son to hospital

The accident happened Friday morning just before the South Avenue exit

A crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown sent a woman and her young son to the hospital. It happened just before the South Avenue exit on I-680 south. 

Police say a woman lost control of her car, hit the guardrail and crashed down an embankment.

The woman and her son seemed OK. Police said they got out of the car on their own and walked to the top of the hill.

They went to the hospital for an evaluation, but police say they’re injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Two lanes were blocked Friday morning as crews worked to clean up the scene, but they’re expected to be open again soon.

