HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – David William Day, 80, of Howland Township, died Friday morning, August 25, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1937 in Findlay, the son of the late Elam F. and Edna E. Parr Day.

He was a Findlay resident for most of his life, moving to Trumbull county in 2000.

David worked for many years at Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay, retiring in 2000, where he worked in the kitchen staff.

He was an active member of Arcadia Lutheran Church in Arcadia, Ohio, and also a current member of Warren Baptist Temple.

David was an avid Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

He loved reading the Bible and spending time with his family and friends.

David had a sweet tooth and especially enjoyed his daughter-in-law Debbie’s apple cake.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Jean Barnes Day, whom he married April 28, 1973; one son, Richard W. “Rick” (Debra) Day of Austintown and one brother, Dennis (Helen) Day.

The funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Monday, August 28, 2017 at Warren Baptist Temple with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Monday. Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.