Dean, Busch TD runs help Howland to 23-13 lead

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland leads Lakeview 23-13 in the third quarter after a touchdown by each team to start the period.

Samari Dean scored on a 23-yard TD run midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 Tigers lead.

A Lakeview bad snap at its own 12-yard line went into the end zone for a safety late in the second quarter.

Keyshawn Busch then added a 4-yard TD run with two minutes before the half to make it 16-0 Tigers.

Lakeview got on the board with just 1:25 before halftime when Zack Rogers hit Noah Olejnik for a 55-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs then cut their deficit to 16-13 on a 2-yard TD run by Tony Crish to open the third quarter.

Howland answered with a 7-yard TD run by Jackson Deemer to push its lead back to 10.

Lakeview will host Liberty in week two. Howland will travel to Boardman.

