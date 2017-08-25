Dean, Busch TD runs help Howland to 23-13 lead

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland leads Lakeview 23-13 in the third quarter after a touchdown by each team to start the period.
Samari Dean scored on a 23-yard TD run midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 Tigers lead.
A Lakeview bad snap at its own 12-yard line went into the end zone for a safety late in the second quarter.
Keyshawn Busch then added a 4-yard TD run with two minutes before the half to make it 16-0 Tigers.
Lakeview got on the board with just 1:25 before halftime when Zack Rogers hit Noah Olejnik for a 55-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs then cut their deficit to 16-13 on a 2-yard TD run by Tony Crish to open the third quarter.
Howland answered with a 7-yard TD run by Jackson Deemer to push its lead back to 10.
Read more: Week one high school football stories
Lakeview will host Liberty in week two. Howland will travel to Boardman.
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.