Dennis W. McLaughlin Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Dennis W. McLaughlin, age 77, of Salem, died at 10:35 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 17, 1939 in Salem, the son of the late Ervin and Sara Sally (Spiker) McLaughlin.

Dennis worked for Hunt Valve as a machinist and was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include his wife, Amy (Kneifel) McLaughlin, whom he married October 23, 1989; a son, David McLaughlin of Karthaus, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Deborah McLaughlin and Desiree Irey both of Karthaus, Pennsylvania and Dana (William) Wright of Salem; a stepdaughter, Tracy (Ronnie) Kozar of Salem; a brother, Thomas McLaughlin of Flowery Branch, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

