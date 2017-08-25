Eric Allen Gibbs Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Right after midnight on Friday, August 25, 2017, Eric Allen Gibbs, age 65, passed away.

He was born on May 8, 2017 in Warren, Ohio a son of Harry and Arlene Gibbs.

Eric is survived by his wife, Merilyn Dianne Simerlink Gibbs of Kinsman and two daughters.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

