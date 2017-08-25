Fitch drops opener to Pallay-led Hudson squad

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons fell 20-7 in their home opener Friday night to Hudson.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Hudson got on the board with a Colt Pallay one yard touchdown run with 3:45 left in the first half. They would add another three points with a Grant Gonya 27 yard field goal as time expired.

Shortly after the third quarter began, Greg Mailey pulled in a 68 yard pass from Pallay to extend the lead to 17-0.

Fitch’s only score would come with 8:29 remaining in the game, closing the gap to 17-7.

The final score of 20-7 would be reached with a second Gonya field goal with just over four minutes remaining.

Fitch (0-1) will travel to Brunswick in week two.

