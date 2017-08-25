Hickory & Greenville scoreless in the second quarter

The Hornets have won their past seven season openers.

Hickory Hornets High School Football - Hermitage, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Trojan and Hornet defenses held their opponents without a first down early on. Greenville’s offense had 6 plays from scrimmage which ended in a pair of punts. Hickory also punted the ball after their first three offensive plays. Each team fumbled the ball away on their next possession. The Hornets coughed the ball up near midfield. After scooping the ball up, two plays later, Hickory’s Trevon DeVito recovered a fumble at the Hornets’ 29-yard line.

The first quarter saw both teams tally a total of 72 yards of offense, commit 2 turnovers and were able to move the sticks twice.

Hickory will travel to Mercer in week two. Greenville will visit Slippery Rock.

