HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard came out firing Friday, routing University Prep (PA), 41-6, in the season opener.

Tyreq Moorer started the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Hubbard will travel to Girard in week two.

