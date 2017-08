NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton defeated Southington 34-0 Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Taylor Kleinkecht’s 24 yard run opened the scoring for the Jays. Nick Scarl’s 18 yard interception return for a touchdown extended the lead to 13-0.

Southington (0-1) will travel to Sebring in week two. Jackson-Milton (1-0) will visit Newton Falls.

