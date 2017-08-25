Judith “Judy” A. Dach Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Judith A. “Judy” Dach, 67, passed away peacefully at 3:35 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2017 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Niles following a short illness.

Judy was born in Brownstown, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1950 and was the only child to Duane Earl and Hilda Mae (Smeltzer) Sink.

She has lived in this area most of her life.

Judy was a 1969 Niles McKinley High School graduate and a certified Cosmetologist. She was a laboratory technician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for over 28 years and retired in 2014. Judy enjoyed quilting and especially knitting adult and baby blankets. In recent years she made many day trips to the Amish country with her friends.

Judy is survived by a daughter, Toni M. Dach of Washington, D.C.; a son, Gerard F. and wife Andrea Dach and their children Theodore and Mica Dach all of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be on Tuesday morning August 29, 2017 at the Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judith “Judy” A. Dach please visit Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home’s Sympathy Store.