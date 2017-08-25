Man acquitted of Youngstown murder sentenced on weapons charge

Jermaine Bunn was sentenced to nine years in prison on weapons and tampering charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant found not guilty of a Youngstown murder was sentenced Thursday on other charges.

Jermaine Bunn was sentenced to nine years in prison, with credit for time already served. He received the maximum sentence that he could receive.

A jury found him guilty of tampering with evidence and a weapons charge. He was also on probation at the time.

Bunn, who acted as his own attorney during the trial, was acquitted of murder charges.

He was accused of shooting 30-year-old Michael Pete in April. Pete was found dead, lying along E. Evergreen Avenue.

After the shooting, police said Bunn arrived at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

