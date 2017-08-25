McDonald leads Brookfield 13-7 at half

McDonald Blue Devils High School Football - McDonald, OH

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keyed by a couple TD runs, McDonald leads Brookfield 13-7 at halftime.

Alex Cintron gave McDonald a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Josh Celli then scored on an 18-yard TD run for a 13-0 Blue Devils lead.

Brookfield got on the board just before halftime on a halfback pass from Alex Clark to Gage Emery with just five seconds left.

Brookfield will host Springfield in week two. McDonald will travel to Columbiana.

