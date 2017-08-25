Missing Hubbard teen found safe, Solon man arrested

Police reported last week that Madison Copley was traveling with a 21-year-old man from Solon when she ran away

Madison Copely

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard teen reported missing last week has been found, and the man reported to be with her has been arrested.

Madison Copley was found safe on Friday, Hubbard Police confirmed.

Malik Williams, a fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals, was taken into custody in Clearwater, Florida.

The 21-year-old Solon man was believed to be traveling with the 15-year-old girl when she was reported missing, according to police.

Copley was considered to be an “at-risk missing juvenile” due to a medical condition.

Hubbard investigators said they worked with law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and Florida to find Copley. They said more information will be released as it becomes available.

